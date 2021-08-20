The Area Restriction established around the Plumbob Mountain wildfire has been rescinded.

BC Wildfire Service officials said the cooler weather and reduced fire activity have made it so restrictions aren’t necessary.

It is still an active wildfire and BC Wildfire officials said even if an area restriction has been rescinded, officials still have the authority under the Wildfire Act and its regulations to order anyone to leave the area.

According to BC Wildfire Service officials, nearby communities may still see smoke within the fire perimeters, but smoke rising from green, unburned fuel or from outside a fire’s perimeter should be reported.