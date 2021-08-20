News Columbia Valley RCMP to train at Invermere school SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff August 20, 2021 (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) An increased police presence will be seen at Invermere’s David Thompson Secondary School next Friday as officers conduct a training exercise. Columbia Valley RCMP officials said the training will mostly take place inside the building. Police said residents should not be alarmed by the presence of officers around the school on August 27th. Tags: Columbia ValleyInvermereRCMP