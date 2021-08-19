COVID-19 cases are rising in the region, with 125 cases reported in the East Kootenay and Creston Valley through the second week of August.

According to data from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), the Creston Valley saw the highest number of infections, with 49. The Cranbrook area was close behind with 32. The updated data covers August 8th to 14th.

A further 19 cases were reported in Fernie, 13 confirmed in Golden, 10 in Kimberley, and two infections were reported in Windermere.

Just outside of the region, Nelson reported 117 cases throughout last week.

By comparison, the East Kootenay and Creston Valley saw just three cases between July 11th and 17th.

Currently, Cranbrook’s Kootenay Street Village has an active outbreak with three cases: one resident and two staff members.

Interior Health has confirmed 230 new cases on Wednesday, August 18th, with a total of 3,203 active infections.

A majority of the health region’s recent cases have been reported in the Central Okanagan area, which confirmed 922 new infections last week, making it the highest single area in the province.

103 people in the Interior Health region are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, 53 of them are in critical care.

B.C.’s rise in cases comes despite the fact that 73.8% of all British Columbians 12 and older are fully vaccinated.