Update (12:10 a.m):

Drive BC is reporting that Highway 3 near Elko has reopened to traffic after the scene has been cleared.

The road initially closed on Wednesday evening because of a vehicle fire.

Original Story(10:54 p.m.):

Highway 3 has been closed to all traffic near Elko on Wednesday evening due to a vehicle fire.

Drive BC officials said no detours are available, and drivers can expect major delays until the scene has been cleared.

An assessment is in progress, with no estimated time for reopening the highway yet.