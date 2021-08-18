News Public access along 12th Avenue South not available Friday SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff August 18, 2021 (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) A portion of 12th Avenue South between 13th Street South and 20th Street South will be closed on Friday August 20th. City staff said a geotechnical assessment will be underway as contractors gather more information form an assessment done last month. The road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. on Friday until later in the afternoon. The road will remain open for local traffic only. Tags: Cranbrook