The District of Sparwood 2020 Volunteer Organization of the Year Award was presented to the Sparwood Golf Club.

City staff said throughout 2020, volunteers of the Sparwood Golf Club contributed over 5100 hours to help keep the course well maintained.

According to city staff, the award is given to organizations that demonstrate initiative, leadership and creativity in their service to the community and inspire others to volunteer.

The award was presented by Mayor David Wilks along with a cheque for $500.