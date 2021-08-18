The BC Hockey League is celebrating its 60th anniversary this season through events and fan activities.

BCHL officials said the anniversary plans will feature an outdoor event, retro jerseys for each team, a retro theme night in each building and digital content.

“We are thrilled to announce our plans to honour the league’s history for our 60th Anniversary season starting in the fall,” said BCHL Commissioner Chris Hebb.

“The BC Hockey League has been a huge part of British Columbia’s culture since all the way back to 1961, producing top-end hockey players, great people and fantastic stories as well.”

“Over the past 60 years, the BCHL has also grown into the largest Canadian feeder league for college hockey with the majority of players receiving scholarships to play at the NCAA Division I level. We are excited to take a look back at how we got to this point and we think the fans will enjoy it just as much as us.”

BCHL officials said the 60th Anniversary Event will be an outdoor all-star weekend, featuring a 3-on-3 all-star game, skills competition and an alumni game.

The event is scheduled to take place at a newly built outdoor arena in downtown Penticton from January 14-16th, 2022.

“The BCHL’s 60th Anniversary season is setting up to be a unique celebration of the BCHL and everything it means to our communities,” said Graham Fraser, Chairman of the BCHL Board of Governors.

“While we take a look back at the past 60 years, this all-star event will also give us the chance to recognize the present and all of the talented young athletes playing in our league. We would also like to extend our gratitude to the city of Penticton for supporting this event. We look forward to hosting everyone in Penticton in January.”

There will also be retro theme nights with all 18 teams paying tribute to their franchise’s history as well as hockey in the community.

Teams will wear retro jerseys bases on the team’s or region’s history and some teams may choose to wear the jerseys as an alternate for the entire season.

According to BCHL officials, the league will be producing digital content to showcase BCHL history and will focus on specific eras, teams and players.

Fans will also have a chance to have some say in the festivities.

BCHL officials said fans will get to take part in a vote to fill out the all-star game roster and to decide the all-star game jerseys.