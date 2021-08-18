The City of Fernie has issued a Boil Water Notice after a poor rating on the Turbidity Index.

The Turbidity Index determines the cloudiness of the water.

City staff said water intended for drinking, washing fruits or vegetables, making beverages or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute.

The city had to switch to the Fairy Creek water supply after an unplanned repair was needed at James White Well.

City staff said the weather conditions contributed to the increased cloudiness.

Crews are making repairs as quickly as possible and city staff said the public will be notified when the water notice is rescinded.