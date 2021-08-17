The West Plumbob Wildfire burning southeast of Cranbrook as of July 31, 2019. (Supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

The Evacuation Alert for 254 properties on the west side of Lake Koocanusa has been rescinded and the Evacuation Order for four properties has been downgraded to an Alert.

RDEK officials said the fire saw no growth over night and cooler, wetter conditions are assisting crews.

“For the four properties who remain on Alert, it is important to continue to be prepared and ready to leave again on a moment’s notice should conditions worsen and an Order needs to be re-issued,” said Regional Emergency Operations Centre Information Officer Loree Duczek.

The fire is approximately 286 hectares in size and wildfire crews will still be actioning the blaze.

An Area Restriction is still in place to prohibit public access and to provide access to fire crews.

“While this cool weather is providing welcome and much-needed relief, it is important for residents and visitors to understand the fire danger will remain high in spite of this reprieve and we need to continue to be diligent and follow all restrictions and bans,” added Duczek.

Currently, all open fires are not permitted in the region, including campfires.