Temporary Water Quality Advisory issued in Fernie Josiah Spyker, staff August 17, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay) The City of Fernie has issued a Water Quality Advisory with minimal potential health risks. City staff said they had to switch to the Fairy Creek water supply after an unplanned mechanical repair at James White Well. According to city staff, the water quality has a current rating of fair on the turbidity index and it is recommended that children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems drink boiled water as an extra precaution.