The BC Hockey League announced the 2021-22 season schedule, with opening night on October 8th.

On opening night, the Cranbrook Bucks will take on the Trail Smoke Eaters at the Western Financial Place in Cranbrook, followed by a game in Trail on October 9th.

Pre-season is set to begin on September 19th and will feature 47 games over a two-week stretch.

The Buck’s first pre-season game is set for September 24th against the Smoke Eaters.

MORE: BCHL Full Schedule (BCHL)