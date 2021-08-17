The Bill Nye Mountain fire on July 21, 2021. (Supplied by the BC Wildfire Service)

The Evacuation Alert on 40 properties in the Lazy Lake area has been lifted as the Bill Nye Mountain fire is being held.

Officials with the Regional District of East Kootenay said the Alert was officially lifted as of 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“We’d like to thank the BC Wildfire Service and everyone who worked on this fire – from the ground to the air – for their tireless efforts. Today is a good day,” said Regional Emergency Operations Centre Information Officer Loree Duczek.

That said, the area restriction around the fire is still in effect for the time being.

The fire was first discovered on July 8th, about seven kilometres southeast of Wasa. According to BC Wildfire Service data, the fire was sparked by a lightning strike and grew to an estimated 2,990 hectares.