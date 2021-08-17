NewsWeather Alerts Elk Valley under rainfall warning SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff August 17, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay) The Elk Valley could see heavy rainfall on Tuesday, according to an alert issued by Environment Canada. Officials with the weather agency predict about 50 millimetres of rain to fall on the region by the evening when the rain is expected to ease. Localized floods are possible in low-lying areas, and residents are advised to watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts. Tags: Elk Valley