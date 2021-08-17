Power will be out for all of Elkford next Wednesday morning as BC Hydro works on its equipment.

According to BC Hydro officials, power will be shut off for 1,614 customers from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. on August 25th.

“This outage is to remove the mobile substation that they connected to the Elkford substation earlier in July. They have successfully completed the improvements at the substation and can now return it to full service,” said District of Elkford officials.

All customers in the community, along with some south on Highway 43 to Intata Road, will be impacted by the outage.