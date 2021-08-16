Constituents in Kootenay-Columbia will have a number of choices when they head to the polls on September 20th.

As of Monday, four candidates are vying for a spot as the riding’s MP.

Conservative candidate and incumbent Rob Morrison will be in the running to secure another term.

The NDP will look to take the riding with their candidate Wayne Stetski.

Robin Goldsbury will also be in the running for the federal Liberal Party.

Both Stetski and Goldsbury ran in the previous federal election in 2019.

Lastly, the Green Party’s candidate for Kootenay-Columbia will be Rana Nelson.

No other candidates have announced they will be entering the race at this time.