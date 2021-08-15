The historic Armond Theatre in downtown Cranbrook is being resurrected by a group of private investors since it’s purchase last January.

Sunday morning, (Aug 15th ) with the continued restoration, steel beams were lifted and set in place to support the original trusses that had a slight sag. (That sag has been there since the 50’s we’re told ) Managing Director Ferdy Belland says he and his business partners are determined to reopen the venue, as they begin to look for additional investments. Here’s Ferdy following the Big Beam Sunday taking about this stage of the project and also walks us through the inside to describe how the new supports fit in with the existing trusses.