Canada’s largest mobile EV charging station is launching in the Elk Valley this summer.

Teck Resources Limited officials said the charger is fully funded by Teck and will provide an opportunity to deepen engagement with the public on the future of low-carbon transportation.

“We are proud to partner with the Community Energy Association and Portable Electric to bring Canada’s largest mobile EV charger to the East Kootenays this summer,” said Jeff Hanman, Vice President, Sustainable Development, Coal, Teck.

“Teck is committed to supporting the global transition to a low-carbon future, including setting a goal to be carbon neutral across our operations by 2050.”

“We are excited to be a part of this collaboration to bring Canada’s largest mobile EV charger to the East Kootenays. Bringing electrification to these small BC communities, and engaging residents directly in creating low carbon transportation solutions shows leadership and provides a model for rural communities in North America,” said Mark Rabin, CEO & Founder, Portable Electric.

“Portable Electric is surprised and humbled at the speed that the market for electric vehicles and clean infrastructure is evolving, and we feel strongly that initiatives like this will help bridge the gaps between connected grid infrastructure, ensuring that it’s not just big cities that will benefit from clean energy transportation.”

Teck officials said the charger will act as an e-generator to power e-bikes, audio equipment, food trucks and is an emissions-free power source.

The charger will be available in multiple locations throughout the East Kootenays this summer including farmers markets, community events and local concerts.