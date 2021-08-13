Sparwood is asking residents to limit their water use as hot and dry conditions continue across much of the province.

According to the B.C. Government’s drought map, the East Kootenay is on drought level three of five, which means adverse impacts to the ecosystem and economy are possible.

“The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development is requesting a voluntary water reduction of 30% by all water users in the East Kootenay Basin. This includes groundwater use and all purposes whether domestic, commercial, irrigation or other uses,” said the District of Sparwood.

Residents can take a number of actions to help reduce their water use, including: