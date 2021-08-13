News Sparwood asking residents to conserve water SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff August 13, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay) Sparwood is asking residents to limit their water use as hot and dry conditions continue across much of the province. According to the B.C. Government’s drought map, the East Kootenay is on drought level three of five, which means adverse impacts to the ecosystem and economy are possible. “The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development is requesting a voluntary water reduction of 30% by all water users in the East Kootenay Basin. This includes groundwater use and all purposes whether domestic, commercial, irrigation or other uses,” said the District of Sparwood. Residents can take a number of actions to help reduce their water use, including: Don’t allow the tap to run to get cold, keep a jug of water in the fridge. Wash fruit and vegetables in a bucket rather than under a running tap. Run the dishwasher and washing machine only when they are full Take shorter showers. Turn off the tap when brushing your teeth. Water lawns only when necessary and not in windy conditions or during the heat of the day, to avoid evaporation. Use a broom to clean off driveways and sidewalks, instead of a hose. Tags: Elk ValleySparwood