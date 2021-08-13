The Regional District of Central Kootenay has fully lifted the Evacuation Alert for the remaining 81 properties near the Akokli Creek Wildfire.

The Alert was placed on properties from Lockhart Beach Provincial Park south to include 12490 Highway 3A.

“This has been a stressful month for residents and we appreciate their patience and understanding through this process,” said Nora Hannon, RDCK Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Director and Regional Fire Chief. “The BC Wildfire Service has done an outstanding job, in tough conditions, to keep our communities safe. We thank them for their hard-working battling this wildfire over the last month.”

An evacuation alert was initially placed on the communities of Boswell and Sanca on July 16th, and it was reduced twice before it was fully lifted on Friday.

That said, the RDCK is asking residents to remain vigilant in the event conditions take a turn for the worse and Evacuation Alerts or Orders need to be used again.

The fire was first discovered on July 9th and has since grown to 3,636 hectares in size.