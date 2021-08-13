Nelson RCMP is investigating an alleged drive-by shooting at a residence in the City.

On August 7th, with the help from the Nelson Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of Ash Street and found shots had been fired and struck a house multiple times.

Police said they were able to gain entry into the home and found no one was home at the time.

Responding officers located several bullet casings on the ground outside the residence, and are trying to determine what types of firearms were used in this incident states Cpl Derek Pitt, Nelson RCMP Detachment Commander Several different calibers of spent casing have been seized, and investigators will try and determine if these have been used in other crimes

In addition to the alleged drive-by, police said another residence, rented by the same tenant, on Highway 3A was found to have suffered a small amount of damage from incendiary devices. Officers believe the homemade devices were thrown at the house.

According to RCMP, the two incidents are believed to be linked and they are targeted in nature.

The resident of both these residences has been contacted by investigators, and has been cooperating with the investigation Pitt added

Members of the Kootenay Boundary Regional RCMP Forensic Identification Section have been working with investigators at both scenes.

No one was reported to be injured in either incident.

If anyone has any information, please contact Nelson RCMP at 250-352-2156.

**Story by Zach Stewart**