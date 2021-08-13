A familiar face will be stepping into a new role to lead Elkford Fire Rescue, bringing along a wealth of experience.

District of Elkford officials said Curtis Nyuli has been appointed to the role after serving as the Deputy Fire Chief since 2016, and as the interim Fire Chief for the last three months.

“Chief Nyuli has been an integral part of our community’s fire and emergency services team for years, and his knowledge and background plainly speak for themselves,” said Mayor Dean McKerracher. “We are confident that his knowledge, integrity and in-depth understanding of Elkford’s public safety needs will continue to advance the work being performed by our dedicated firefighting team to protect our town and its citizens, each and every day.”

Nyuli began his career in fire services 34 years ago and brings a wealth of experience in operational fire safety and education, along with leadership, training coordination, emergency operations and wildfire and structural firefighting skills.

“Nyuli served the community of Joe Rich as its fire chief for twelve years; and before that, held positions as a captain and a firefighter in the Okanagan. His professional accomplishments are extensive and include volunteer and mentorship recognitions, meticulous safety accolades and several certifications that exceed the representative educational requirements for his new position,” said Elkford officials.

Elkford added that it feels Nyuli is also well-versed in budget management, fleet coordination and strategic planning.

“I am thrilled to officially accept the role of Fire Chief for the District of Elkford,” said Chief Nyuli. “This is a position that I have spent my entire life working toward, and I am honoured to continue fulfilling the firefighting and safety needs of this community.”