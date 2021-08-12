The provincial government is bringing back the Adopt A Highway program as restrictions ease.

B.C. officials said the program historically saw hundreds of volunteers every year. Volunteers would apply to adopt a minimum two-kilometre stretch of highway for two years and groups and individuals would perform litter removal.

Provincial officials said the program was paused in 2020 because of the pandemic and the relaunch is designed to inspire people to become a part of the movement again.

The government will provide any needed training and safety equipment and they said groups typically perform a cleanup four times per year.

Applications for the Adopt A Highway program are open year-round.