22nd Street North and a portion of Highway 3 will be closed overnight on Monday, August 16th as work on the influent trunk main project continues.

City staff said 22nd Street North between the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce and the Cranbrook Transfer Station will be closed from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. and a portion of Highway 3 will be reduced to two lanes.

City staff are asking drivers to be careful and slow down when around the construction zone.