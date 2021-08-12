COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in the first week of August, with 54 infections reported in the East Kootenay and Creston Valley.

According to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, the Cranbrook area saw the single-highest case count with 18 between August 1st and 7th, followed close behind by Creston with 17.

In the Elk Valley, 13 new infections were reported throughout the week. The Kimberley, Golden and Windermere areas had the fewest new infections in the region, with three, two and one respectively.

Just west of the Creston Valley, the Nelson area was hit hard with 74 new COVID-19 infections.

Interior Health’s vaccination campaign is ongoing, and more people have been receiving their shots.

Windermere and Golden are tied, as both areas have 83% of their population 12 and older with at least one dose.

Meanwhile, Creston’s vaccination coverage remains the lowest in the region, with 63% of those 12 and older with one dose.

