Teck is asking residents who have been impacted by coal dust on July 11th to contact the company.

According to Teck, winds up to 70 km/h swept through the area and blew coal dust from the Elkview Operations to the Mountain View Trailer Park and Michel Creek Road.

“Anyone who had dust on their trailer or anything else they need cleaned, Teck will take care of that. It doesn’t happen too often in Sparwood, but when it does happen it could cause some grief. I’m glad to see that Teck has stepped forward to take responsibility,” said Mayor David Wilks.

According to Teck officials, the wind picked up the coal despite the company’s dust mitigation techniques.

Wilks said Teck has been on top of cleaning up after the wind blows through.

“We’ve had a few dust events over the years and they’re very proactive in ensuring that they reach out. Anyone who wants assistance cleaning up their residence, Teck has made sure that happens,” explained Wilks.

Residents can contact Teck at 1-855-806-6854 or feedbackteckcoal@teck.com to get their properties cleaned from coal dust.