Update (Aug 12, 7:44 a.m.):

Police have arrested a Creston woman after shots have been fired on Canyon Lister Road on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old woman who armed and barricaded herself was taken into custody after several hours of negotiations.

Creston RCMP said the detachment had assistance from the Southeast District Emergency Response Unit.

We would like to extend our thanks to the area residents for their patience while the incident was ongoing, said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP. We understand these traffic disruptions can be frustrating, however, it is imperative for everyone’s safety that civilians are kept at a safe distance so that police can focus on the dynamic and unfolding situation at hand.

The investigation is ongoing and the woman remains in custody. She is expected to face potential firearms charges.

Original story (Aug 11, 4:45 p.m.):

The Creston RCMP is asking people to avoid Canyon Lister Road in Creston due to an “armed and barricaded” individual.

RCMP said they responded to a residence on Canyon Lister Road at around 10:30 a.m. on August 11th, 2021 after a report of shots fired.

“Officers at the scene have been attempting to make contact with the person inside the residence and an RCMP Crisis Negotiator and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team, as well as Police Dog Service have been deployed to assist,” stated Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP.

“There are road closures currently in place on Canyon Lister Road and we are asking residents to avoid the area until the situation has been resolved.”

The RCMP is asking people to avoid taking photos or report officers’ locations through social media, which may jeopardize their safety.

More information will be released once the incident has been concluded.