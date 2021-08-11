Jose Galdamez, EKC board member getting ready for his turn in the dunk tank. (Supplied by the CFKR)

The 6th annual Hometown for Hunger Event has broken its record by raising $10,000 to support the Cranbrook Salvation Army.

The money raised will be used to continue the Salvation Army’s local food programs.

“The proceeds from this event will be permanently invested in the East Kootenay Community Credit Union (EKC) Endowment Fund, which is held by the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR). This fund provides a grant, every year, forever, to support Salvation Army food programs in Cranbrook,” said the CFKR.

Cranbrook’s Salvation Army provides approximately 24,000 school lunches per year and about 13,000 community meals. The COVID-19 pandemic has put increased demand on the program.

“A few years ago, our fund’s annual grant to the Cranbrook Salvation Army’s food programs was around $500, and we’re now granting over $2,500, thanks to the amazing generosity of our community,” said Jean-Ann Debreceni, EKC Board Chair.

The weekend event fundraiser was hosted by Denham Ford, and featured a dunk tank, food vendors and live music.

“Denham Ford believes in supporting our community over the long-term. By growing this endowment fund, we’re helping to provide dependable, ongoing funding to our local Salvation Army food programs. We would like to thank everyone who helped make this year’s event so successful,” said Rene Kowalchuk, Denham Ford General Manager.