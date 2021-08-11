The BC Highway Patrol is warning people to slow down after 11 vehicles were caught exceeding the speed limit by 60 km/h or more.

Sergeant Brad Matchett, Unit Commander of BC Highway Patrol in Golden said there were 25 Excessive Speed investigations between July 20th to August 10th on Highway 1 east of Golden, Highway 95 south of Golden and Highway 93 South from Alberta border.

Of the 25 cases, 11 vehicles were driving at least 60km/h over the speed limit.

“The risk of injury or death to yourself, passengers and other motorists if involved in a crash is significantly reduced when drivers observe posted speed limits,” said Matchett.

“We cringe at the sight of vehicles travelling significantly over the speed limit, as we have seen the outcome of the collisions that may result from this irresponsible driving behaviour too many times. We implore those who engage in this behaviour to please slow down, if not for your own safety, then for that of your fellow motorists.”

For exceeding the speed limit by more than 40 km/h in B.C. fines start at $368, three penalty points and the vehicle will be impounded for seven days for a first offence.

Cpl. Mike Halskov, Media Relations Officer with the BCHP said they noticed many of the drivers were from out of province and it’s important that drivers coming into B.C. are aware of the laws in place.