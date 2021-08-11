A map highlighting the road closure area scheduled for Sunday, August 15, 2021. (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

A portion of 10th Avenue between Baker Street and 1st Street South will be closed on Sunday while crane operations are underway.

City of Cranbrook officials said the road will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. to accommodate ongoing restoration work at the Armond Theatre.

The crane will be used to lift structural steel beams into the building’s roof.

Residents are asked to avoid the area while the crane is operating to help keep the public and construction workers safe.