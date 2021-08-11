One of the cement tables that was smashed over the weekend near the Sparwood Spray Park. (Supplied by the District of Sparwood)

Sparwood’s Spray Park was the target of vandalism over the weekend, with damage done to bathrooms, park fixtures and cement tables.

Mayor David Wilks said the park likely suffered thousands of dollars worth of damage.

“It’s unfortunate that whoever did this thought that it was a good idea. It’s costly to the taxpayers and takes us some time to replace those items. We’ll work towards ensuring that doesn’t occur again,” said Wilks.

Wilks said playground equipment and the men’s bathroom were vandalized, and some cement tables in the covered seating area were smashed.

“Some of the apparatus that was broken, especially in the men’s bathroom and some other things are going to cost some time and energy for our Rec Department to get replaced,” said Wilks. ” We need to get this fixed and hopefully the people responsible for this will think twice in the future.”

There are no suspects at this time, but RCMP and bylaw officers are investigating the incident.

Those who may have information are asked to come forward and contact the District of Sparwood Bylaw Office at 250-425-5367.