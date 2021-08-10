The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League has officially partnered with InStat Hockey for the 2021-22 hockey season.

InStat Hockey is used as a data and communication tool to assist in coaching, player development, statistical analysis and video scouting.

KIJHL officials said coaches and players can receive detailed game-by-game analytical reports, player shifts, and emailed web links all corresponding to data-specific video.

“The KIJHL’s partnership with InStat will directly benefit the development of our players and provide valuable resources to our coaches and team staff,” said Jeff Dubois, KIJHL commissioner.

“From game preparation and review to analytics, scouting and player promotion, InStat’s suite of tools will provide our clubs with a competitive advantage on and off the ice.”

KIJHL officials said With InStat, coaches can access detailed stats for each game including ice time, scoring chances, shots, saves, hits, faceoffs and even more advanced stats like CORSI and xG.

According to KIJHL officials, it will help teams with scouting and player development through video of players and teams in different leagues worldwide.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with the KIJHL and their organizations,” Mark Yates, COO of InStat North America.

“This is an excellent developmental league, and we hope our services will become an asset to each team’s everyday operations, from management down to the players. I want to thank commissioner Jeff Dubois for his efforts in bringing InStat in as one of the league’s partners.”

The KIJHL 2021-22 season is scheduled to begin on October 1st.