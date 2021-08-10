News Columbia Valley RCMP hand out tickets for fire ban violations SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff August 10, 2021 (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Two tickets have been handed out to people in the Columbia Valley who did not comply with the province-wide fire ban. On Tuesday, August 3rd, Columbia Valley RCMP officers and the local fire department responded around midnight to a report of squatters who started a fire in the wooded area behind Invermere’s Castle Rock Subdivision. Police issued a fine to the camper who started the fire for violating fire restrictions. On Wednesday, the following day, police arrived at the scene of another campfire at about 9 p.m. at a property on 10th Avenue in Invermere. According to police officials, the man visiting a short-term rental property was unaware of the fire ban. In both instances, individuals were issued a $1,150 fine for failing to comply with restrictions. Columbia Valley RCMP officials said members responded to a total of 106 calls between August 2nd and 8th. Some notable incidents follow: On Monday, August 2nd at about 4 p.m., Columbia Valley RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 93 approximately eight kilometres east of Radium Hot Springs. The driver of a BMW X5 drove off the road and the vehicle rolled onto its side. The driver and lone occupant were uninjured. On Tuesday, August 3rd at about 10:20 a.m., emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a Honda Civic and a GMC van. Both vehicles were heading north on Highway 93/95 when the driver of the Honda attempted to make a left turn into a viewpoint pullout. The driver of the GMC van was unable to stop in time and collided into the rear of the Honda, then drove off the road and down an embankment. None of the occupants was seriously injured. Police issued the driver of the van with a violation ticket for following too close. On Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist on Highway 93/95 in Fairmont Hot Springs. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Witnesses reported the cyclist had suddenly pulled onto the highway from behind a barrier and the vehicle had tried to swerve to avoid the cyclist but ended up striking the individual. The cyclist was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Wednesday, August 4th, a resident on Highway 93/95 in Fairmont Hot Springs discovered someone had entered his shed and stole numerous Dewalt and Makita cordless tools. On Sunday, August 8th, several thefts from unlocked vehicles were reported in Windermere and Invermere. An unlocked vehicle was accessed on Osprey Point and two sets of golf clubs were stolen. Wallets were stolen out of a Subaru Forester and an F150 in Invermere and sunglasses were stolen from an unlocked Audi. A credit card from one of the stolen wallets was used in Calgary later the same morning. Residents and visitors are reminded to make it a habit to lock their vehicles and remove all valuables. Tags: Columbia ValleyRCMP