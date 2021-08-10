Two tickets have been handed out to people in the Columbia Valley who did not comply with the province-wide fire ban.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Columbia Valley RCMP officers and the local fire department responded around midnight to a report of squatters who started a fire in the wooded area behind Invermere’s Castle Rock Subdivision.

Police issued a fine to the camper who started the fire for violating fire restrictions.

On Wednesday, the following day, police arrived at the scene of another campfire at about 9 p.m. at a property on 10th Avenue in Invermere.

According to police officials, the man visiting a short-term rental property was unaware of the fire ban.

In both instances, individuals were issued a $1,150 fine for failing to comply with restrictions.

Columbia Valley RCMP officials said members responded to a total of 106 calls between August 2nd and 8th. Some notable incidents follow: