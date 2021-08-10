The Cranbrook RCMP found a duffle bag filled with clothes and a photo album.

RCMP officials said they were made aware of the bag on August 6th and it was found just off a local Forest Service Rd.

“We attended the area and located the bag and photo album. Inside the album is a letter addressed to ‘Shaun and Erin’ and has photos from over a 40-year period. We are hoping we can return this album to the rightful owner,” said Cst Katie Forgeron.

The owner is asked to call the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.