Over the next two weeks, blue recycling carts will be delivered throughout Kimberley as the recycling program gets set to start on August 31st.

City officials said contractors will place one 240-litre wheeled cart at each, with all carts being delivered by August 21st.

According to city officials, the carts are tagged with tracking numbers and information guides will be inside detailing the collection schedule and information on what can and cannot be recycled in the cart.

“We ask residents to review the information on materials they can recycle in the cart and familiarize themselves with what they shouldn’t be putting inside. It is very important to avoid cart contamination that can be a safety issue for collection staff and that will reduce our ability to effectively recycle appropriate materials,” said Nik Morissette, Manager of Roads and Solid Waste for the City of Kimberley.

“We will be monitoring carts regularly to make sure residents are placing the right items inside. Tracking numbers will help us track contaminants back to individual households and we can then provide more education or enforcement as needed. Items that are not recyclable inside the blue cart can be taken to the Recycle BC Depot/Kimberley Transfer Station. We thank residents in advance for helping our team avoid cart contamination.”

The carts will be placed at the end of each driveway and residents are asked to remove it from the street and to not put them out before collection day.