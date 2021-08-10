Firefighters directing traffic and cleaning up the accident scene at the intersection Cranbrook Street North and 2nd Avenue North. (Ryley McCormack, MyEastKooteanyNow.com staff)

2nd Street North has reopened to traffic after a vehicle accident at the intersection with Cranbrook Street North late Tuesday morning.

At about 10:45 a.m., a truck and an SUV collided at the intersection, and emergency crews arrived on the scene shortly after.

The road reopened at approximately 11:30 a.m. when a tow truck removed the vehicles.

No injuries have been reported at this time.