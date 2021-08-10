A man who was reported for making threatening comments was arrested early Tuesday morning by Cranbrook RCMP and the Police Dog Service.

According to police officials, the Cranbrook detachment was notified on Monday of the man who was allegedly threatening others.

“Due to the nature of the threats, the Cranbrook Containment Team along with the Southeast District Emergency Response Team attended the area and secured the location. RCMP made contact with the man who eventually exited his residence and was taken into custody by the local police dog team,” said Cst Katie Forgeron.

The man was assessed and released from the hospital and remains in police custody. RCMP officials said he is facing potential charges, pending further investigation.