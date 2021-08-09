The Fernie Ghostriders’ training camp will be running from September 10th to 12th at the Fernie Memorial Arena.

The Ghostriders said with COVID-19 they had limited player viewing last season so the training camp is very important for hockey operations staff to get as much information on players.

Staff said there will be five competitive ice sessions with practices and controlled scrimmages ran by Ghostriders staff members.

The fee for the training camp will be $250.00. Ghostriders staff said all COVID-19 protocols will be followed as per Interior Health and if the camp is cancelled due to COVID restrictions, refunds will be issued.

After registration is complete, players will be contacted by staff to confirm a schedule.

Camp registration forms and payment need to be received before September 1st, 2021.