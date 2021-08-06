A portion of 22nd Street North between the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce and the Cranbrook Transfer Station will be closed from Sunday, August 8th until the end of the day on Tuesday, August 10th.

City staff said contractors are continuing work on the influent trunk main project.

The Sani Dump will remain open during construction but access from Highway 3 will be closed.

Drivers will need to find alternate routes to access Home Depot, Walmart, or the Cranbrook Transfer Station.