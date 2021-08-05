On Friday, August 6th, the Village of Canal Flats is hosting a pop-in vaccine clinic.

The Clinic will be at the Canal Flats Civic Centre.

Village officials said the clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but they will be closed from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. for a lunch break.

The clinic is for anyone 12 years and older who hasn’t received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose or those who got their first dose at least seven weeks ago.