The District of Elkford Aquatic Centre will be closed from August 17th to 23rd for a part installation.

District staff said the part is important to the centre’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

Staff said the part has to be replaced in order to properly regulate air temperature at the pool during the cooler months.

All lessons for that week have been cancelled while the part is installed.

District staff said the estimated date for reopening is August 4th, but people should keep an eye on the District of Elkford’s social media accounts for updates.