Josiah Spyker, staff August 5, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay) Interior Health will be hosting a series of pop-up vaccine clinics throughout the Elk Valley. The clinics will be for anyone who hasn't received their first COVID-19 dose or anyone who received their first dose at least seven weeks ago. Pop-up clinic locations and times: – August 6th, Downtown by the Art Station, Fernie from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – August 14th, Tobacco Plains, 5500 Village Loop Road, Grasmere from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – August 21st, Baynes Lake Market, 468 Jaffray Baynes Lake Road, Baynes Lake from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – August 28 Baynes Lake Market, 468 Jaffray Baynes Lake Road, Baynes Lake 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Anyone in the Fernie area born before 2009 is eligible for immunization. Tags: Elk ValleyInterior Health