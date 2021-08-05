Interior Health will be hosting a series of pop-up vaccine clinics throughout the Elk Valley.

The clinics will be for anyone who hasn’t received their first COVID-19 dose or anyone who received their first dose at least seven weeks ago.

Pop-up clinic locations and times:

– August 6th, Downtown by the Art Station, Fernie from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

– August 14th, Tobacco Plains, 5500 Village Loop Road, Grasmere from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

– August 21st, Baynes Lake Market, 468 Jaffray Baynes Lake Road, Baynes Lake from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

– August 28 Baynes Lake Market, 468 Jaffray Baynes Lake Road, Baynes Lake 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Anyone in the Fernie area born before 2009 is eligible for immunization.