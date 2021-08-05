Two fires were sparked by lightning in the East Kootenay.

A 0.01-hectare blaze was reported near the Duck Creek FSR west of Creston.

B.C. Wildfire Service officials said it was discovered on August 4th and was caused by a lightning strike.

The second fire is at an undetermined location east of Elko.

B.C. Wildfire Service officials said the fire is also 0.01 hectares in size and caused by lightning.

The two fires of note in the East Kootenay are still the Bill Nye Mountain fire by Wasa and the Akokli Creek fire by Kootenay Lake.

The Bill Nye fire is approximately 2,990-hectares in size, was originally discovered on July 8th, 2021 and was caused by lightning.

B.C. Wildfire Service officials said 75 firefighters, one helicopter and two pieces of heavy equipment are being used to combat the blaze.

An Evacuation Alert is still in effect for 53 properties in the Holmes Road and Lakit Lake areas, including one property on Wildhorse Forest Service Road.

The Akokli Creek fire is approximately 3,140 hectares in size, lightning-caused and first discovered on July 9th, 2021.

B.C. Wildfire Service officials said 25 firefighters, two helicopters and two pieces of heavy equipment are on the scene.