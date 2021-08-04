Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting has been contracted by the B.C. government to maintain 14 kilometres of Lumberton Road at the intersection of BC Highway 3 & Lumberton Road to 14 kilometres west of Highway 3.

Mainroad officials said crews will be working to improve drainage, including repairs to five damaged culverts and complete road stabilization.

Crews have also marked nine sites for road base repair and the installation of high fine surface aggregate (gravel cap) scheduled for September.

Mainroad said much of their work relies on weather conditions as an Extreme Fire Danger Rating is in effect, so activities such as grading or base repair-related work are deemed High Risk per the BC Wildfire Regulation.

Mainroad added that their crews are part of the communities they serve in and don’t want to cause any environmental damage or impact local business operations that are trying to recover from the pandemic.

They encourage people to provide feedback by calling Mainroad’s 24-hour public information hotline.