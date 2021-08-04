News COVID-19 outbreak at Cranbrook care home SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff August 4, 2021 Concept image of the recent novel coronavirus or COVID-19 strain. (Stock Image) Interior Health has reported a COVID-19 outbreak at Kootenay Street Village in Cranbrook. The outbreak was declared on August 2nd, 2021. IH officials are asking people to postpone any visits to the care home until the outbreak is over. Interior Health said it’s important to postpone visits to keep loved ones healthy. Tags: CranbrookInterior Health