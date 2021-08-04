Firefighter responding to the Doctor Creek Wildfire in September 2020. (Supplied by the BC Wildfire Service)

To support the ongoing response to the province’s wildfire situation, the B.C. government has extended the provincial state of emergency.

B.C. government officials said by extending the state of emergency the province can continue to support people who remain under evacuation orders and alerts and support the potential of mass evacuations.

“As we have seen over the past number of weeks, the continued dry, hot weather poses a high risk for potential wildfires,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “The Province will continue to support British Columbians with all of the tools they may need if they end up facing an evacuation order.”

As of Tuesday, August 3rd, 254 wildfires are burning in B.C., with 64 evacuation orders affecting approximately 4,305 properties. There are also 99 evacuation alerts affecting approximately 21,049 properties.

“The people on the front lines of this year’s wildfire response are doing everything in their power to protect B.C. communities and keep British Columbians safe,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “Let’s all show our support for them by ensuring that our activities don’t spark any new wildfires.”

Provincial officials said the current weather forecasts may lead to more severe fire behaviour and the potential for more evacuations.

The current state of emergency will run until August 17th, 2021 and will be extended again if necessary.