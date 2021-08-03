Smoke from the Bill Nye Mountain Fire on July 28, 2021. (Supplied by the BC Wildfire Service)

At 6:00 p.m. on August 3rd, the Evacuation Order for 41 properties in the Lazy Lake area will be downgraded to an Evacuation Alert.

RDEK officials said this is in addition to the Evacuation Alert for 12 properties in the Holmes Road and Lakit Lake areas, including one property on Wildhorse Forest Service Road, bringing the total number of properties on Evacuation Alert to 53.

RDEK officials said cooler temperatures and precipitation reduced the fire activity and helped crews make good progress on the fire.

“We want to stress to people within the entire Evacuation Alert area that they should stay prepared and be ready to leave on a moment’s notice should conditions change and an order needs to be re-issued,” said Information Officer Loree Duczek.

The RDEK said the fire is around 2,956 hectares in size, but poor visibility is hampering efforts to monitor and map the fire.