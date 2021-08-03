The Western Financial Place will remain open for walking due to the ongoing heat and poor air quality conditions.

City staff said starting on August 9th, people can access the concourse from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Pre-registration is not required, but city staff will be at the entrance and exit at door #14.

The Western Finacial Place is recommending the continued use of masks while in the concourse.