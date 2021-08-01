Congratulations to Store Manager Robin Aldred and the team on the grand opening of The Brick Invermere. They are celebrating their grand opening this weekend. 2Day FM Station Manager Jason Caven had a chance to make a quick visit to conduct come on site interviews and snap some photos! Congratulations guys from all of us at 2Day FM proudly serving the Columbia Valley.

Cole Wellbrock, GM The Brick Invermere

Desmond Desrosier, Store owner for Cranbrook and now Invermere.