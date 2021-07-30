Starting on August 3rd, City of Kimberley staff will be implementing Stage 2 Water Restrictions.

Due to the hot, dry weather and low water levels in both the Mark Creek and Matthew Creek water supply, city staff said the restrictions are necessary.

Even-numbered properties can only water on Wednesdays and Saturdays and odd-numbered properties on Thursdays and Sundays.

City staff says no watering is permitted on Mondays, Tuesdays or Fridays.

Watering times on allowed days are from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m..

City staff says residents who have recently planted a new lawn should call the Operations department to obtain a permit for watering outside the allowed times.