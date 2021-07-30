News Kimberley implementing Stage 2 Water Restrictions SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff July 30, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay) Starting on August 3rd, City of Kimberley staff will be implementing Stage 2 Water Restrictions. Due to the hot, dry weather and low water levels in both the Mark Creek and Matthew Creek water supply, city staff said the restrictions are necessary. Even-numbered properties can only water on Wednesdays and Saturdays and odd-numbered properties on Thursdays and Sundays. City staff says no watering is permitted on Mondays, Tuesdays or Fridays. Watering times on allowed days are from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.. City staff says residents who have recently planted a new lawn should call the Operations department to obtain a permit for watering outside the allowed times. Tags: Kimberley