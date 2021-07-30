Residents across the Kootenays are urged to stay cool over the next few days as high temperatures are expected in the forecast.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for much of southern B.C., including the Kootenays, as temperatures reach into the mid-to-high 30s.

“A strengthening ridge of high pressure will lead to rising temperatures across interior BC. Daytime highs near 35 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows near 18 degrees are forecast,” said Environment Canada officials.

That said, the Elk Valley does not have a heat warning in effect for the time being.

Residents are advised to take the necessary steps to keep safe from the heat.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” said Environment Canada. “Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day. Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building.”